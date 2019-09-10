|
Louise A. White, 90, a longtime resident of Durango, passed peacefully at home on August 16, 2019.
Louise was born to Florence A. (Dolby) and John M. Ort on June 27, 1929, in Rochester, MN. Her family moved east. She graduated from Southside High School in Rockville Centre, NY, where she was a drum majorette and played flute in the band.
Louise married Clinton White in 1950. They moved west, living in Wyoming and eventually settling in Durango. They had 2 sons together, William and Robert. Ada Jane (Janey) Silver was a good friend of the family. Louise thought of her as her own daughter.
Louise was trained in nursing and worked at Fort Lewis College for many years. She was involved with the Grand Junction Medical Center Recreational Therapy Services Program.
Louise was an avid bowler for over 50 years. She and Janey would go to many tournaments. Louise was inducted into the Colorado Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1999.
Louise enjoyed cooking and baking.
She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Durango.
Louise was predeceased by her husband, Clinton and her sons, William and Robert.
She is survived by Ada Jane Silver, a daughter-in-law Kathryn White; nieces, Karen Ort and Diann Ort Moseson; nephew Glenn Ort; grandnephew Matthew Ort; as well as several cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held for Louise on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at noon, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1159 E. 3rd Ave., Durango.
Memorial donations may be made to Grand Junction VA Medical Center Recreational Therapy Services Program. Louise A. White
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 10, 2019