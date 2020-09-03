1/1
Lou Poma
1942 - 2020

Lou was raised up here in Pagosa Springs and although he left several times Pagosa always called him home. After graduating high school he went on to letter all 4 years for the Big 8 championship basketball team at Kansas State University. This is one of his favorite accomplishments and the place he met so many longtime friends. After, he spent a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Like a moth to a flame, he returned home to the town he loved with his college sweetheart Peggy Ralston. They began a family having 3 children: Tory, Lannie, and Matt. Over the years he continued the family's entrepreneurial spirit with several fortes into different businesses. Including the family Texaco Distributorship and stations. His other businesses included international tunnel engineering and building, well drilling, trucking and excavation, and founding Big O Tires and Pomas Pitstop convenience store. He is best known for his passion for real estate sales and development. He married a second time to Vicki Cercy and after her

death found his 28-year partner in Mary Jo Schilling. Through his many expressions of affection, Lou maintained meaningful relationships. He led a big life and earned the nickname "Big Lou" because not only was he a big man but he was larger than life.

He is survived by his immediate children Tory Hoefar, Lannie Poma, and Matt Poma. Tory's husband Colby Hoefar and their son Brannock Hoefar. Their mother Peggy Ralston, Brother Anthony Poma, and Sister Karen Cox. Vicki Crecy's son Wade Walden. Mary Jo Schillings daughter Carrie Trumble, and her family Meredith Currier with daughters Victoria and Elizabeth Currier.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to Archuleta County 4H. Call Becky Jacobson at 970-264-5931.

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
