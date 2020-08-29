Loren "Rich" Olin passed away on August 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, with his family by his side. "Rich", as he liked to be called, was born on September 30, 1932. He married Nina Ballinger on November 2, 1952. She preceded him in death on March 1, 2015. After a short time in the military, Rich worked in the dirt moving construction business. Rich and his son Russel had a small family owned construction business. They had many dirt moving projects in the 4-Corners area.



Rich is survived by his son Russel (Debby) Olin of Durango; daughter Carrie (Russel) Snowden of Craig; Granddaughters Kacey (Kyle) Lyons, Jessica (Kyler) Scott of Craig, Colorado; great-grandchildren Kodi & Chasun Lyons and Kreed & Kort Scott; and his beloved dog Sadie.



Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life at a later time when COVID-19 is no longer a worry.



