1/1
Loren "Rich" Olin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loren "Rich" Olin passed away on August 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, with his family by his side. "Rich", as he liked to be called, was born on September 30, 1932. He married Nina Ballinger on November 2, 1952. She preceded him in death on March 1, 2015. After a short time in the military, Rich worked in the dirt moving construction business. Rich and his son Russel had a small family owned construction business. They had many dirt moving projects in the 4-Corners area.

Rich is survived by his son Russel (Debby) Olin of Durango; daughter Carrie (Russel) Snowden of Craig; Granddaughters Kacey (Kyle) Lyons, Jessica (Kyler) Scott of Craig, Colorado; great-grandchildren Kodi & Chasun Lyons and Kreed & Kort Scott; and his beloved dog Sadie.

Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life at a later time when COVID-19 is no longer a worry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hood Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved