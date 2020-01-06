|
Livingston Kaiser Veneno, known as "Liv", passed on January 1, 2020. A loving father, son, grandson, brother and friend, he was 31 years old.
Livingston was born February 23, 1988 in Santa Fe, NM to Roberta Scott and Curtis Veneno.
Livingston is survived by his children: Samantha Rock, Max Veneno and Nikko Frost; siblings: Roselyn Veneno of Ignacio, Cara of Farmington, NM, and Clement Veneno of Dulce, NM; Nephew: Ernesto Veneno of Ignacio, along with many other nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends.
Livingston was preceded in death by his late wife: Dionna Rock; father: Curtis Veneno, and grandparents: Walter and Anna Scott.
Liv had a heart of silver and when we say silver, it's because he was the biggest Raiders fan you've ever met! He lived for the day and cherished every moment. He loved his kids with all his heart. Liv was all about putting a smile on his friends and families faces whether it was cooking, joking, playing video games, listening to music with them, or just sitting back visiting and hanging out. Liv had such an amazing spirit about him, and a smile that could light up a room! Livingston will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.
A rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Southern Ute Memorial Chapel; A funeral will be held on Friday, Jan 10, at 10:00 a.m. also at the Chapel with burial to follow at Ignacio East Cemetery. Livingston Kaiser "Liv" Veneno
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 6, 2020