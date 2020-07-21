On July 15th, 2020, Linda Kay Davidson James, our wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother passed from our lives of natural causes in the comfort of her home.
Kay, as most knew her, was born in 1940 and grew up in Alhambra, California. She met David James while both were attending the University of Redlands. The two were married right after graduation and headed east to find a place where they could raise cattle and children. Durango and the Animas Valley won their hearts and they have been residents and contributing citizens to this community for 59 years.
Kay was devoted to her husband and five children. She led our local 4-H club before serving on the District 9-R School Board, became a founding member of the Durango Education Foundation and Leadership La Plata. A "city girl," Kay always grew a big garden to feed her family, taught herself to preserve the summer bounty and was creatively thrifty when times demanded. Flowers were a particular passion and many were blessed by her creative floral designs. She was also a dedicated member of her church and her faith guided her throughout her life.
Kay also helped David with the cattle business and when the time came, helped to create The Ranch community as well as run the highway reclamation company known as James Ranch Landscaping. For the past 29 years, she played an integral leadership role in developing James Ranch Beef and the other entities know to our community as "James Ranch."
We are going to miss her. Her insistence on harmony, principle and love drove our daily activities. To those in our community as well as those in the greater world whose lives she touched, we know you will join us in finding a cherished memory of her dry wit, thoughtful debate and touching scriptural readings.
Laid to rest on our ranch by green burial, our beloved matriarch passed with honor and dignity. A celebration of her life will be announced when we are allowed to gather safely again.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of their choice
in Kay's name.