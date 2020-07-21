1/1
Linda Kay James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 15th, 2020, Linda Kay Davidson James, our wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother passed from our lives of natural causes in the comfort of her home.

Kay, as most knew her, was born in 1940 and grew up in Alhambra, California. She met David James while both were attending the University of Redlands. The two were married right after graduation and headed east to find a place where they could raise cattle and children. Durango and the Animas Valley won their hearts and they have been residents and contributing citizens to this community for 59 years.

Kay was devoted to her husband and five children. She led our local 4-H club before serving on the District 9-R School Board, became a founding member of the Durango Education Foundation and Leadership La Plata. A "city girl," Kay always grew a big garden to feed her family, taught herself to preserve the summer bounty and was creatively thrifty when times demanded. Flowers were a particular passion and many were blessed by her creative floral designs. She was also a dedicated member of her church and her faith guided her throughout her life.

Kay also helped David with the cattle business and when the time came, helped to create The Ranch community as well as run the highway reclamation company known as James Ranch Landscaping. For the past 29 years, she played an integral leadership role in developing James Ranch Beef and the other entities know to our community as "James Ranch."

We are going to miss her. Her insistence on harmony, principle and love drove our daily activities. To those in our community as well as those in the greater world whose lives she touched, we know you will join us in finding a cherished memory of her dry wit, thoughtful debate and touching scriptural readings.

Laid to rest on our ranch by green burial, our beloved matriarch passed with honor and dignity. A celebration of her life will be announced when we are allowed to gather safely again.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of their choice in Kay's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry for the passing of Kay James. My Mother and Father lived close by there ranch and knew the whole family for years. Kay officiated at my Mother's funeral back in 1998 She was always special in our lives. and will be missed. God Bless David and the James Family. My prayers are with you all. Bill Muehlstedt Grand Junction, Colo.
Bill Muehlstedt
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
So very sorry to hear this news. Many prayers go out to Dave and all the family. She was a truly wonderful person.
Kurt And Cindi Trautmann
Friend
July 21, 2020
My God! The best of the best keep passing. Phyllis and I have known Kay and her husband for so many years. We live in Mexico now and miss our friends from Durango. May God give you rest Kay and God bless the James family........
Bernard and Phyllis Anderson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved