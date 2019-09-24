|
|
Linda Wild-Kelley passed away on June 2, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO at the age of 72.
Linda was born on April 7,1947 in Kalamazoo, MI to John and Evelyn (Rodman) Wild. Linda attended elementary school in Marcellus, MI and Wayland, MI. She graduated from high school in Benton Harbor, MI in 1965. Linda was a good student and was described by her classmates as friendly, gregarious with an infectious laughter. She also attended St. Petersburg Junior College in St. Petersburg, FL.
A remembrance ceremony was held in Durango on June 8th with close Durango friends and family. To a person, all agreed Linda had a huge heart for anyone in need. She loved her cats, gardening in her yard and often helped the homeless with food and lodging. Linda regularly attended bilingual Christian worship services in Durango.
As a young person, she previously worked for a number of years at Arapaho Valley Ranch in Granby, CO and as a restaurant employee in Winter Park, CO.
Linda served in the United States Air Force from February 1967 to February 1971 during the Vietnam War and attained the rank of Sergeant.
She was united in marriage to Lyle Kelley in Arvada, CO and lived there for many years. The Kelley's had two sons, Michael and Christopher. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, son Christopher and husband Lyle.
Linda is survived by her son Michael, brothers Eric "Rick" and Randy, sisters Janice McGee, Patrice Palmer, and Robin Wild along with grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and close cousins. The family wishes to thank Audrey Louderback for her longtime support.
Remains were interred in the family plot at Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, MI on June 25, 2019 in a private family ceremony. Linda Anne Wild-Kelley
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 24, 2019