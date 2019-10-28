Home

Lillian Martin died on October 23, 2019, after a brief stay at Hospice of Mercy. She was just several weeks shy of her 96th birthday. "Lil" was born in Durango, Colorado, to Art and Kathleen Pearce on November 9, 1923. She married Tommy Martin on September 3, 1950, and spent 64 happy years with him before his death in 2014. Her working career included positions with Burns and First National Bank, and Turner Insurance. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara, of Durango; son, Tom Jr., of Lebanon, Oregon; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Brennan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, cremation has occurred. Lillian Martin
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
