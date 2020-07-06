Leona Red Pinnecoose, a Southern Ute tribal member was born on December 16, 1948 to Naomi Rabbit and Virgil Red. She was born at Taylor Hospital in Ignacio Colorado. Leona lived a very fruitful life with many accomplishments and died at the age of 72.
Leona was part of a large family, which consisted of 3 brothers: Irving Red, Ivan Red and Bryce Red and 6 sisters: Dona Rock, Vera Red, Marietta Red, Daniella Howe, Etta Frost, and Ula Gregory. In her early years, she married Felix Chano Herrera and was blessed with 3 children: Steven Herrera, Richard Herrera, and Carlos Herrera. Later in life, she would marry Guy Pinnecoose Jr. and have a son, Marvin Pinnecoose. In her late years, she found company and love with Fred Gonzalez. Leona was very proud of all her grandchildren: Nicholas Herrera, Rylan Herrera, Breanna Pinnecoose, Shyden Pinnecoose, Steven Herrera Jr., Antonio Herrera, Angela Herrera, Carlos Herrera, Christina Herrera and Victoria Torres.
Leona worked for the Southern Ute Tribal Credit Program and Property & Supply, but she was very proud of her years spent as the General Manager for the Pino Nuche Restaurant and General Manager of Sky Ute Bingo. For recreation, Leona was fond of photography, beadwork, pottery & ceramics, camping and fishing. Leona also taught First Holy Communion at the Ignacio Catholic church and helped establish the faith of many people through Sunday classes.
Services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hood Mortuary Chapel, 1261 E. Third Ave. Durango, CO. In order to practice social distancing, extended family & friends are encouraged to pay their respects during the visitation, which will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Immediate family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass starting at 2:30 p.m. All who attend are asked to wear a face mask. Those who choose not to attend in person, can watch the service via live stream: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=HOOD+MORTUARY
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
in Leona's name.