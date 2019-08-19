|
Leon Osmond Sage passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Trinidad, Colorado, as a result of a traffic accident. He was 33 years old.
Leon was born May 30, 1986, to Ray Sage, Jr. and Lori Sage in Durango, Colorado. He attended Ignacio High School and graduated in 2005. He loved spending time with family and friends. Leon was a Sundancer and he enjoyed fishing and doing traditional beadwork, drawing and he was never without his camera. He was very talented and creative. Family was very important to Leon, and he was a wonderful father and friend.
He is survived by his 2 daughters: Julie and Nevaeh; parents: Ray and Lori Sage; brother: Kaleb (Courtney) Sage; sister: Robbi Tahlo; nephews and nieces: Aydn and A'liviah Sage and Zayne and Zariah; maternal grandmother: Garnet Olguin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Sadly, Leon's wife, Jessica Sage, passed due to the accident also. He is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Ray Sr., and Annette Sage.
A rosary will be recited for Leon on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church; The funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at Ignacio West Cemetery. Leon Osmond Sage
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 19, 2019