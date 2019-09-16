|
Lawrence Morrow Cullum, departed this world the night of September 11, 2019 under a full moon and surrounded by family. He was 78 years old.
Larry is survived by his wife Luisa, four sons, eight grandchildren, and sister Carol. He will be missed by them and many other family members and friends.
Larry Cullum was a man of great love, but nothing and no one was dearer to him than Luisa, together they had four boys, Dan, Juan, Brian, and Zac, and several generations of quirky mountain dogs. Larry and Luisa recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, during which time they renewed their vows in front of their, now much larger, family, including daughters-in-law Laurie, Allisen, and Morgan, and grandchildren Alaysia, Sienna, Finn, Elliott, Andrea, Santiago, Caleb and Marcus, along with Dulce, the family beagle.
For the boys, growing up, their lives were marked by trips to ski and raft around the southwest, family vacations, scuba diving, backpacking trips through the Colorado mountains, and regular visits to family in New Mexico. As the boys grew older those adventures became bigger and grander, nurtured by the encouragement of their mother and father to see the world. Larry's proudest moments were talking about their accomplishments. He loved the men they had grown into, the fathers they had become, but most of all he loved their friendship.
He loved nature and everything in it, so much so that in the early 1970's he bought an area of land at the top of a mountain and built his home there. This is the home where he and Luisa raised their four boys, and provided temporary shelter to a few friends and relatives who made the house their home along the way.
Larry was an accomplished OB/GYN doctor who for many locals, was the first face they ever saw and the first hug they ever received. OB nurses around the city may fondly, or depending on taste not so fondly, remember the urgency of hitting play on an old cassette player and keeping the likes of "Country Roads" playing as soon as one of Dr. Cullum's patients entered the delivery room.
A history buff, Larry knew all the stories behind ancient civilizations and could describe the histories leading up to current events with detail and enthusiasm. He had countless books on World War II, for which he was particularly fascinated. He most certainly would have remarked how interesting it is that he should pass on September 11. As a family, the day now carries another meaning. We will never forget the man who wandered away from the dining room table to play a Mexican ballad on his guitar, who would don a pair of overalls and head out to chop wood to unwind, or who would insist on hacking away at the scrub oak in the middle of a hot July day despite anyone's protests. He was a good one, and one not soon to be forgotten.
Larry Cullum was a sentimental man and remembered the people in his life with natural markers that would catch him by surprise, as a reminder they were still there. He would look at a beautiful sunset and remember his mother. He would see a sliver of the moon and think of Luisa's mother. His family will never see a full moon without thinking of Larry, and we invite you all to do the same.
The family is grateful for the outreach and support they've received in these first few days after his passing. They look forward to remembering Larry with friends and family at a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Lawrence Morrow Cullum
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 16, 2019