Larry Robert Mahan, 70, died July 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospice House in Durango, surrounded by his loving family.



Larry was born on November 20, 1949, the first of 10 children to Theodore Ernest and Rose Marie (Hinderliter)



Mahan in Fowler, Kansas. He attended school in Meade, Kansas and Ignacio, Colorado. The summer of 1959 at the age of 10, Larry and his family moved to the Durango area, where he remained. He spent the last 26 years living with his sister, Linda and his brother-in-law, Gene in Breen, CO. Larry loved standing at his mail box on Highway 140, waiting for the mail carrier and waved at every vehicle passing by. He soon became known as the "Highway 140 Greeter." He loved visiting with people and always had a "story" to tell. He loved coffee and collecting coffee cups, he would have bought every cup in the store if allowed.



He is survived by 3 brothers: Dean Mahan, Bayfield, CO; Jimmy Mahan, Cedar Hill, NM and Theodore (LaWanda) Mahan, Red Mesa, CO; 4 sisters, Linda Brittain, Breen, CO; Mary Ann (Bob) Whitaker and Betty Riffle both, Red Mesa, CO; Melba (Dale) Smith, Guymon, OK; numerous nieces and nephews (over 50). He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, David and Charles Mahan, 1 Niece and 1 Nephew.



In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Larry's name, to an organization of your choice that helps special needs or handicap individuals and their families.



