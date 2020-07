Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Mahan, 70, of Breen, died 7/10/2020, surrounded by family at Mercy Hospice House, Born 11/20/1949. A service will be held at 1pm on Wed. July 15, 2020 at Pine River Cemetery, Bayfield, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Larry's name, to an organization of your choice that helps special needs or handicap individuals and their families.



