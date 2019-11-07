|
Larry Laug, formerly of Coopersville, Michigan, died at the age of 72 in Durango, CO on October 12. Larry lived the majority of his years in Colorado, where he enjoyed a colorful life in the mountains and canyonlands of the Southwest. He was an exceptional mechanic who relished trips into the backcountry in what might be referred to as "experimental" vehicles. He welcomed misadventures that capitalized on his ability to get himself and fellow drivers out of tight spots miles away from the nearest garage. Larry was an avid reader and history buff who enjoyed trains and the old west. He loved spending time in the great outdoors with friends and his beloved German Shepherd, Gunner. Larry had a dry sense of humor, an adventurous spirit, an inquisitive mind, traits that led him both into and out of a variety of predicaments. Larry died of complications from an injury sustained many years ago on one of his forays into the backcountry. May he be at peace with the sun on his face and the mountains in view. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Laug. He is survived by one daughter, Karen, his mother, Audrey, and siblings Wanda Bronkema, Karen Laug, David a.k.a. Buzz (Lori) Laug, Heidi Laug, and Wendy (Jeff) Holman. Larry will also be greatly missed by cherished friends, Doug and Sandy, who considered Larry both a friend and a brother. Cremation has taken place in Durango. Larry Laug
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 7, 2019