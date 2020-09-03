Mining Journalist
Robert Lane White, 1955 graduate of Durango High School and son of the late Inez and Bob White, formerly of Durango, died of heart failure Aug. 21, 2020, in Denver. At DHS, Lane played violin with the orchestra and saxophone with the dance band.
Lane, who attended the Colorado School of Mines and graduated from the University of Colorado, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for "Dedication and Support Towards the Advancement of the Mining Industry." His career as a mining journalist, based first in New York City and then London, took him from Iceland to India, Australia to Africa, China to Mexico, and beyond.
Services will be held at a later date. Lane is survived by his sisters, Vennie Eline White and Laura McLane. A full obituary for Robert Lane White available at MonarchSociety.com
or Legacy.com
.