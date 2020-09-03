As a former President and Executive Director (1988-98) of the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum I can attest to how invaluable Lane was to the organization. His knowledge and expertise on the Mining Industry will be missed. He was more than a friend to me, he was also a mentor and taught me a lot about the mining industry from his experience and world wide point of view. R.I.P., my friend.



Carl Miller

Leadville

Friend