Lane White
1938 - 2020
Mining Journalist

Robert Lane White, 1955 graduate of Durango High School and son of the late Inez and Bob White, formerly of Durango, died of heart failure Aug. 21, 2020, in Denver. At DHS, Lane played violin with the orchestra and saxophone with the dance band.

Lane, who attended the Colorado School of Mines and graduated from the University of Colorado, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for "Dedication and Support Towards the Advancement of the Mining Industry." His career as a mining journalist, based first in New York City and then London, took him from Iceland to India, Australia to Africa, China to Mexico, and beyond.

Services will be held at a later date. Lane is survived by his sisters, Vennie Eline White and Laura McLane. A full obituary for Robert Lane White available at MonarchSociety.com or Legacy.com.

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
I miss late-night calls that Lane made long ago to his brother Scott in Seattle — enthusiastically playing a newly discovered record album over the telephone!
Marsha Houston
Friend
August 29, 2020
As a former President and Executive Director (1988-98) of the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum I can attest to how invaluable Lane was to the organization. His knowledge and expertise on the Mining Industry will be missed. He was more than a friend to me, he was also a mentor and taught me a lot about the mining industry from his experience and world wide point of view. R.I.P., my friend.

Carl Miller
Leadville
Friend
August 28, 2020
I am a former employee of the Delectable Egg restaurant! I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Lane and his fun stories! He was a true and kind gentleman! He will be greatly missed! May he Rest In Peace!
Tracey Morrison
Friend
August 28, 2020
LANE (in the family we never knew him as Robert) was a sometimes crotchety, contankarous brother, but he was also generous, kindly praising my photographs, calling me the world's best unknown photographer, and providing wisdom when I was 16 and he was all of 24 about how to write, how to get along with my parents, and more.
Vennie Eline White
Sister
