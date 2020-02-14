|
Lance Luedtke died unexpectedly on Monday, February 10, 2020 in San Miguel County. Lance now joins his brother in eternal life. He was born to Gerald & Mary (Habeck) Luedtke on February 1, 1983 in Sheboygan, WI. Lance attended Random Lake grade schools, earned his GED and continued his education in trades such as welding, masonry, and brick laying. Lance married his best friend, Marena, September 6, 2008 and had two beautiful daughters: Rayna & Shayla. They started their life together in Wisconsin, recently settling in Colorado. Lance had a passion for football. He helped take his high school team to state, owned a semi-professional team for many years, and coached a high school team in Colorado. A devoted husband and father, Lance spent much of his time creating memories with his family and building a better life for his girls. Lance touched many lives, always there to lend a helping hand or an ear to listen.
Lance is survived by his wife Marena of Durango, CO; his beautiful daughters Rayna (6) & Shayla (4); mother, Mary Luedtke of Fredonia, WI; father, Gerald Luedtke of Cascade, WI; in-laws: Margaret (Bryan) Mucci of Albuquerque, NM and Peter Lenzi of Farmington, NM; maternal grandmother Iris Keelling of Random Lake, WI; sisters: Brenda Bentheimer of Lake Mills, WI; Amy Brem (Eric May) of Cedar Grove, WI and Katie Luedtke (Carlton Harris) of Fredonia, WI; brother Paul (Donna) Habeck of Cascade, WI; brother-in-law Daniel (Audrey) Lenzi of Albuquerque, NM; nephews: Hoyt, Korbin, Baden, Luke & Asher; nieces: Haylie (God-child), Payton & Evelyn; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded by his grandparents: Vernon Kelling; Harold Sr. & Betty Luedtke and Albert & Luzetta Habeck, as well as his little brother Douglas Luedtke.
A memorial fund has been set-up for Lance's family at: Credit Union of Colorado, checks can be made payable to CU of CO with "Lance Luedtke" in the memo line. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 14, 2020