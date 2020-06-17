Or Copy this URL to Share

LaHauma Small, 58, of Durango, died 6/13/2020 in Durango. Born 10/24/1961.

She was employed at Albertson for 26 years.

Survived by daughters Leah Logston, Theresa Small, mother Barbara Smith, brother Mark Griffith, sister Barbara Griffith, and 4 grandchildren.





