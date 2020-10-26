Laddie John, 90, of Durango, Colorado, died 10/23/2020, peacefully with his family by his side, Born 11/14/1929. No service will be held. Laddie graduated from Fort Lewis College in 1969. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Laddie was an amazing school teacher for 27 years. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his son Richard, daughter Paula, and son Melvin. Laddie has 10 grandchildren as well as great grandchildren and great great children.



