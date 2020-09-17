1/1
Kimberly Ann Sutton
"Death has nothing to do with going away. The sun and the moon set, but they are not gone."

Kimberly Ann Sutton passed away on August 22, 2020 at the age of 41 with the love of her life by her side. Kim was a special woman who left an everlasting impact on all who knew and loved her. She was a teacher who was passionate about helping her students and making a difference in their lives. She had a deep love for all things to do with the moon and living in Hesperus with her husband Justin and their animals.

A private celebration of life will be held, but all who knew her can celebrate her life by treasuring the time you have with loved ones along with the

occasional moon gazing. Whether we knew her as a friend, a sister, a coworker, a teacher, a

daughter or a wife, she will be dearly missed.

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 18, 2020
Even though we never met Kimberly, Mike and Rachel always spoke highly of her. We wish you are condolences to all her family and friends.
Barbara Cole and Steve Sprague
Family
September 18, 2020
Kimmie was the link that brought family together, she knew no stranger and her love for all was immeasurable. Our memories will be cherished for all our days
Karen Williams
Family
September 18, 2020
Thank you for being there for all the children..You will be missed!! Love you for loving our family..
Jill Gerkin
Family
September 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie Ballard
Friend
September 17, 2020
I loved Kimmi!! She was my best friend in high school and for many years after. People used to call us “The Amazon Twins”, because we were both tall blondes! We’ve shared SO many wonderful memories together. I will truly miss her!! ❤
Stacy McConnell (AKA Stacy Tune)
Friend
September 17, 2020
Kim was a good person and had a very big heart. Only got to be together once, but she was afriend always. She will be missed by us and it was an honor to have know her.
Zach &Tracy Sutton
Family
September 17, 2020
Kim and I worked at Taft Elementary School. We bonded quick working on the playground. We would always match in our clothes the kids always loved when we did this. Kim was an amazing person we were the bestest of friends I could ever ask for. Our families did everything together. She even moved when I moved so that we could be near each other. I have friends in my life but nothing like hers which comes once in a lifetime for some. I will always remember her and the memories we shared. I once gave her a crystal fossil watch and the Purpose for that was that everyday she wore it that it would remind her that our friendship will last for all time. Love you forever and thank you for being in my life.
Michelle Sherman
Friend
