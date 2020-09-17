"Death has nothing to do with going away. The sun and the moon set, but they are not gone."



Kimberly Ann Sutton passed away on August 22, 2020 at the age of 41 with the love of her life by her side. Kim was a special woman who left an everlasting impact on all who knew and loved her. She was a teacher who was passionate about helping her students and making a difference in their lives. She had a deep love for all things to do with the moon and living in Hesperus with her husband Justin and their animals.



A private celebration of life will be held, but all who knew her can celebrate her life by treasuring the time you have with loved ones along with the



occasional moon gazing. Whether we knew her as a friend, a sister, a coworker, a teacher, a



daughter or a wife, she will be dearly missed.



