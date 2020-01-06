|
Kent Girard Freese, 66, of Durango, died 12/19/2019, Durango, Born 9/18/1953. Service will be held at a later date. Kent is survived by his sister, Barb Lattyak, his niece, Dree and his nephew, Jake. Kent moved to Durango in 1980, he loved the Southwest and was most happy when enjoying the outdoors. He worked at Brown's Shoe Fit and was a managing partner from 1985-1995, where he continued to work up until his death. Kent will be dearly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. Kent Girard Freese
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 6, 2020