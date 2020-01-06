Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Freese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Girard Freese

Send Flowers
Kent Girard Freese Obituary
Kent Girard Freese, 66, of Durango, died 12/19/2019, Durango, Born 9/18/1953. Service will be held at a later date. Kent is survived by his sister, Barb Lattyak, his niece, Dree and his nephew, Jake. Kent moved to Durango in 1980, he loved the Southwest and was most happy when enjoying the outdoors. He worked at Brown's Shoe Fit and was a managing partner from 1985-1995, where he continued to work up until his death. Kent will be dearly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. Kent Girard Freese
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -