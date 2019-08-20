|
|
Durango resident, Kent A. Herath, died July 24, 2019, at Four Corners Health Care Center from complications related to Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 87 and was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Beverly R. Herath in 2013.
Kent was born to Mildred and Albert Herath on August 11, 1931, in Wausau, Wisconsin. After graduating from Wausau High School, where he played quarterback on the football team and was an orator on the debate team, he earned a Bachelor's degree from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. It was while singing on choir tour for Capital U that Kent met Bev. They were married on August 16, 1952, in Cedarville, Ohio. After graduation, the Heraths moved to Mexico City, where Kent earned his Master's degree in Spanish language and literature. Back in the US, Kent served 2 years, from 1954-56, in the Army as a morse code interceptor. It was during this time that their first daughter Debbie was born. Subsequently, with much encouragement from his old Spanish professor, Kent began a career as a Foreign Service Officer with the US Information Agency. The Herath family, which grew to include 5 kids, spent some 30 years in Spanish speaking countries throughout Central and South America, including Argentina, Panama, Costa Rica, Peru, Bolivia, and Colombia, as well as two tours in Barcelona, Spain (a personal favorite).
The Heraths retired in Durango 31 years ago, maintaining a very active lifestyle. Kent shared his wife's love of skiing, hiking, world travel (particularly to visit family and friends), singing in the choir at Christ the King Lutheran Church, and good food and wine. Sunday lunch at Kennebec Cafe became a family tradition.
Kent was also passionate about fishing. He caught his first musky on Oneida Lake in Wisconsin when he was a youngster, and he continued to pursue that elusive "big one" until his death, traveling as far north as Canada. While overseas, he would participate in local fishing traditions, and always enjoyed a good fish meal.
Kent will be most remembered for his ability to connect with people, anywhere and anytime. He enjoyed discussing current events and sharing stories about his past experiences. His creative "condor" bedtime stories were always a hit with his children and grandchildren.
Kent is survived by five children; Deborah Chapman of Barcelona, Spain, Chris Herath of Spokane, WA, Rebecca Johansen of Newport, OR, Mark Herath of Tucson, AZ and Nicole Herath of Durango, CO; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends around the world
Cremation has occurred. No services are planned at this time.
Kent A. Herath
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 20, 2019