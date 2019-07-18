Ken Tozer passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 in his home in Durango, at the age of 82. A memorial Mass will be held at St Columba Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00am. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall. Ken was born September 4, 1936 to Allen J Tozer and Elsie A Koenig at home in Dolores, Colorado. A graduate of Mancos High School, Ken then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While serving in Philadelphia, PA he met and married Audrea J Keefer. After the birth of their second child, he moved his family back to Durango, CO in 1961. He was a successful businessman, outdoorsman, historian, collector, and storyteller. He was a strong influence in his family's lives, mentoring their interests. He was known for his compassion of others and forgiving nature. He is preceded in death by his first spouse of 39 years, Audrea J. Tozer and his parents. Ken is survived by his partner of 20 years: Teresa (Terry) Harned, son: Kenneth E. (Robin) Tozer, II; daughter: Zandra Lee (Lynn) Parks; grandsons: Chad M. England, Kenneth E. Tozer III; and great grandson: Caden M. England. Memorial contributions may be sent to: St Columba Catholic Church or the VFW, both in Durango. Kenneth Edward Tozer, Sr. Published in The Durango Herald on July 18, 2019