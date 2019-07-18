Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Tozer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Edward Tozer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Edward Tozer Sr. Obituary
Ken Tozer passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 in his home in Durango, at the age of 82. A memorial Mass will be held at St Columba Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00am. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall. Ken was born September 4, 1936 to Allen J Tozer and Elsie A Koenig at home in Dolores, Colorado. A graduate of Mancos High School, Ken then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While serving in Philadelphia, PA he met and married Audrea J Keefer. After the birth of their second child, he moved his family back to Durango, CO in 1961. He was a successful businessman, outdoorsman, historian, collector, and storyteller. He was a strong influence in his family's lives, mentoring their interests. He was known for his compassion of others and forgiving nature. He is preceded in death by his first spouse of 39 years, Audrea J. Tozer and his parents. Ken is survived by his partner of 20 years: Teresa (Terry) Harned, son: Kenneth E. (Robin) Tozer, II; daughter: Zandra Lee (Lynn) Parks; grandsons: Chad M. England, Kenneth E. Tozer III; and great grandson: Caden M. England. Memorial contributions may be sent to: St Columba Catholic Church or the VFW, both in Durango. Kenneth Edward Tozer, Sr.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now