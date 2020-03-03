|
Kenneth D. Yeager, born to Dick and Mary Yeager in Durango, Colo., on May 8, 1941, and passed away in Pueblo, Colo., on Feb. 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; sister, Yvonne; daughter, Kenna; niece, Bethany. Survived by friend and companion, Marion Guerrero and her family; daughter, Cynthia Yeager (Matt) Walker; sister, Debra Yeager; special nephew, Jeff Stone; close friends, Dave and Mary Bundy; several nieces and nephews; aunt, Patricia Robins; and many cousins. Kenneth operated his own Big A Auto Parts Store in Leadville, Colo., where he lived for many years. He was a member of the city council, taught auto mechanics at the college and mentored youth. Ken loved to hunt and fish in the mountains. He had horses, mules (which he had a special love for and was known as "Mule-man") and his beloved lab dogs. Ken was a veteran of the Army during the Vietnam era. Ken donated his body to science and will be cremated at a later date. His ashes will be spread in his beloved mountains. No services.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 3, 2020