Kathryn June Renick, born July 14, 1935 in Killeen, Texas to parents Albert John and Lela Oleta Vahrenkamp, passed from this life November 9, 2020 at San Juan Regional Hospital. She is survived by three children: Debra (Larry) Garner, Kathi (Creig) Wallace, Larry Gant (Melissa) Renick; three grandchildren: Robert Lara, Kyle Renick, Creig Wallace, Jr.; brother: Albert John (A.J.) Vahrenkamp; sister-in-law: Barbara Smith; seven great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a vast number of friends. June was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry and sister Shirley.



After graduating from Killeen High School, she met her life partner Larry D. Renick. They were married April 30, 1954 for a marriage of 55 years until his death in 2009. Larry and June so loved sharing time together in the great outdoors. After living most their lives in Texas, the two moved to Colorado in 1981, finally settling in Aztec, New Mexico in 2001.



Raised on a farm during the depression, June learned hard work was a tool of life and carried forth with this philosophy throughout her life for family and friends alike. June lived an active life enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening and grooming a yard with a variety of beautiful flowers. Each year her garden's produce was harvested and canned to share with everyone, the same way as her father had done. Another cherished pass time was creating beautiful needlepoint tapestries. She received numerous grand prize ribbons for her needlepoint creations at county fairs. June generously gifted her needlepoints to family and friends with such love. June's kindness and genuine love for everyone will be missed. This beautiful soul and child of God brought forth His loving kindness and generosity to all of the lives she touched and brought forth a love to her 3 children in such an extraordinary way, as to shape their lives forever, bringing beauty and an undying love for her that will forever be cherished and embraced.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, 10:00 am, at Hood Mortuary Chapel in Durango, Colorado. Burial will follow at Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield, Colorado. Due to the COVID19 issues we face, her service will be live-streamed via YouTube, accessed through HoodMortuary .com for those who choose to share the story of her life and love.



Thank you for your prayers and may God bless each and everyone who adore and love her as we do.



