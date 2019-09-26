|
|
|
Kathleen A. Hatch, 80 years, of Ignacio, Colorado , died 9/25/2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center peacefully, surrounded by family, Born 12/6/1938. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Ignacio, Colorado . Monday's services will begin with a Traditional Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m., followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 a.m., and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Please go to www.hoodmortuary.com for a full obituary. Kathleen A. Hatch
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 26, 2019