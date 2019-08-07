Home

Kandy was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on March 9, 1965, and passed away at her residence in Farmington, New Mexico on July 22, 2019. She is the daughter of Charles and Maxine Sutherlin, who both preceded her in death, along with her sister Della Terese. Kandy graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1983 and attended college at Colorado Northwestern College in Rangely, Colorado. She enjoyed her role as Department Manager at Wal-Mart in Durango. She loved country music, water skiing, snow skiing and her beloved Denver Broncos. Kandy is survived by her spouse of 12 years, Carol Brumley. Also surviving her are half-brothers Jay and Jim Shaw and sisters Rita Lang and Kay Wilkison, her aunt, Ida Grant and other extended family. There will be a celebration of Kandy's life at a later date. Kandy Sue Sutherlin
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
