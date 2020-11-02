1/1
Justin Elmer Goodwin
1978 - 2020
Born to Teresa Arlene Hunt and Dennis Craig Goodwin on January 22, 1978, in New Orleans, LA. He passed from this life to the next on October 25, 2020.

Justin loved being a father, the outdoors, sunshine, and flipflops. The brightest lights in his life were his two sons Ean and Logan. They loved hiking, finding pretty rocks together, and the hot springs. He was so proud of his boys whether it was soccer, football, or gymnastics. He always cheered them on.

Justin loved the lakes and the ocean. He loved singing and dancing. He was a well-known stone and granite artist, whose work was often highlighted in the Parade of Homes.

Justin is survived by his sons Ean and Logan Goodwin and their mother Maggie Goodwin; his partner Kjersten Tomer; mother Teresa Hunt (Darryl); father Dennis Goodwin (Ilene); sister Denise Dennison (Mitch); brothers Jonathan Hunt and Ryan Hunt (Kelli); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Alpine Bank in Durango, CO to Maggie Goodwin, FBO of Ean and Logan Goodwin.

Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
