Ignacio resident Junia Virginia Ruybal died Friday, January 17, 2020 at home. She was 86. Junia was born to Carlos Tucson and Polita Salazar-Tucson on Mar 3, 1933. She grew up in Ignacio, CO.
On May 20, 1947 she married Fritz Ernest Ruybal in Ignacio. They had five sons and one daughter they raised in Ignacio, CO.
Junia worked at the Pino Nuche motel from 1978-1993, but was a homemaker / farmer & rancher for most of her married life. She loved to feed and entertain visitors, and feed every stray animal that showed up at the back door. She loved her family and would do anything for them. The Sky Ute Casino was her second home playing the slots. In her spare time she would shop for diamonds with her casino winnings.
She is survived by four of her six children, Marie Silva (Arthur) of Gallup, NM, Charles Ruybal (Tanya) of Bayfield, CO, Thomas Ruybal (Susie) and Benito Ruybal (Starla) of Ignacio, CO; siblings Susie Manzanares of Ignacio, CO, Loretta Mestas and Carrol Shaver of Durango, CO, Esther Natonabah of Kirtland, NM, Naomi Martin of Crownpoint, NM, Phyllis Dial of Texas, Arthur Tucson and Carlos Tucson of Durango, CO; 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Junia was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Ernest Ruybal of Ignacio, two sons David and Ernest Ruybal, a granddaughter Nana Silva, brothers Gilbert Tucson and Levi Tucson, and several extended family members.
The family would like to thank the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Tribal Council and Comfort Keepers for everything they have done for Junia Ruybal.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Pine Valley Church 1328 CR 501, Bayfield, CO. Burial will follow at Ignacio Cemetery East. Junia Virginia Ruybal
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 20, 2020