|
|
5 June 1929 - 8 April 2020
June Harriett Tanner, 90, died peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home. She is dearly loved by her children, Becky Shipp, Albert Buck Tanner and his wife, Lisa Tanner, and Matt Tanner and his wife Debbie Tanner; her grandchildren Sarah and Brad Sablosky, James and Alicia Shipp, Amy and Trevor Jackson, Maria and Thomas Slowe, Ashley and Todd Trusler, Melissa Tanner, Melinda Tanner, Buck and Andrea Tanner, and Margaret Tanner; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Stella, Thomas, Bryn, Evelyn, Kendall, Erik, and Edith; and many close friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Albert Finch Tanner, Jr., her son-in-law, John Almquist "Jay" Shipp, and all five of her siblings.
Mrs. Tanner was born in 1929, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, to Howard Roy and Myrtle Janet Jolly Durst, the youngest of six children. She was raised in South Dakota and Denver, Colorado before moving to southern California and spending much of her life there. The Tanners moved to Durango in 1977.
After meeting the love of her life, Albert, they married in 1947. Their long life together reflects their love and support for each other. They shared many adventures together including driving the ALCAN highway in the middle of the winter of 1953/1954. She was instrumental in the development and operation of Tanner Landscape Company and Tanner Nurseries in Perris and Hemet, California.
After "retiring" to Durango, for many years Albert and June planted and tended the trees and flowers at the North and South City Market parking lots. They planted the maple tree still growing in the parking lot by Kroegers. Her family is very proud of their more than 65 years of landscaping experience that resulted in the planting of millions of plants and the bringing of significant beauty to the world. The home they made on the Florida River is a testament to their ability to create beautiful outdoor living spaces which June enjoyed sharing with visitors.
Mrs. Tanner was known for her active involvement with children. She is remembered for time spent at Durango Early Learning Center where she worked during the 1980s/1990s. Some of her greatest pleasures were grocery store visits and the often chance meeting of the families and grown children she had worked with during those years.
She completed her college later in life; earning a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California Riverside in 1968. She applied her learning to many community activities.
The family plans a celebration of her life later in the year - when travel is again possible.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 15, 2020