|
|
Juanita Jaramillo passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, in Durango. She was 93 years old.
Juanita was born August 21, 1926, to Eufemio and Epifania Archuleta in Durango and graduated from Durango High School. She worked as a nurse at Mercy Medical Center and was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, including many social clubs and organizations at the church, such as the quilting club, Mother's Club, and Cursillo. Juanita excelled at the skills that made her home a place of love; she was a quilter, knitter, crocheter, bingo and game enthusiast and made personalized Christmas stockings for many people she loved, additionally she made prayer shawls as a ministry for Consolation Committee. Most of all, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was proud to have 4 generations of DHS graduates.
Juanita is survived by her sons: Ray (Flo) and Ken (Sue) Jaramillo; grandchildren: Mike (Nicole), and KJ (Angela) Jaramillo and Celeste (Jacob) Dunlop; brother, Jacob (Vivian) Archuleta; great-grandchildren: Kelsey, Taylor Josee, Bryan, Zachary, Solana, Sierra, and Elisa; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her parents; and siblings: James Archuleta, Antonia Gonzalez, Phillip Archuleta and Ruben Archuleta.
A rosary will be recited at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sacred Heart Scholarship Fund. Juanita Jaramillo
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 2, 2019