1936-2019
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Las Animas, CO resident, JR Stansell will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Las Animas, CO. Per family's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
JR Stansell, 83, of Las Animas, CO, passed away peacefully at his home on July 29, 2019.
JR is survived by his wife Lois of 29 years, sister Sylvia Visser of Mckee, Kentucky, sons Fred Stansell (Joanne)of La Barge, Wyoming, Jay Stansell (Charis) of Evanston, Wyoming and Joe Stansell (Polly) of Seattle, Washington; step children James Mackey (Stacy) of Sedan, New Mexico, Becky Barnes (Larry) of Ignacio, Colorado, Jerry Mackey (Lorena) of Ignacio, Colorado and Melody Semler (Wayne) of Bayfield, Colorado; as well as 21 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ida Mae Stansell, his sisters Maxi Price and Barbara Langham, and grandsons James Robert Stansell and Nelson Clay Mackey.
www.horberfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 2, 2019