Joseph Marabotto, 66, of Durango, Colorado, died 8/24/2020, Durango, surrounded by family, Born 6/24/1954. Service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his mother, Joan Garcia & siblings: John, Robert, Louis and Phillip Marabotto, all of New York; companion and friend: Hilary Buchanan; and numerous extended family and wonderful friends.



Joseph was a skilled and talented rock and roll guitarist. He loved the outdoors and his Colorado Mountains.



