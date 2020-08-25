1/
Joseph Marabotto
Joseph Marabotto, 66, of Durango, Colorado, died 8/24/2020, Durango, surrounded by family, Born 6/24/1954. Service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his mother, Joan Garcia & siblings: John, Robert, Louis and Phillip Marabotto, all of New York; companion and friend: Hilary Buchanan; and numerous extended family and wonderful friends.

Joseph was a skilled and talented rock and roll guitarist. He loved the outdoors and his Colorado Mountains.

Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
