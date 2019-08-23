|
|
Joseph "Joe" Gene Mozgai passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at home. He was 78 years old. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, Bayfield, CO. A reception will follow at the Pine River Senior Center.
Joe was born Dec. 24, 1940, to Joseph and Irene Mozgai in New Brunswick, NJ. He graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1959 and shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Joe was married to Vicky Cataldi on June 17, 1961 in Highland Park, NJ. He began working for IBM in 1964 in Fishkill, NY. He retired from IBM in 1994, however began working for Lockheed Martin, retiring again in 2006 and moved to Bayfield in 2007.
Joe served as Commissioner for the Bayfield Planning Commission and was on the board for the Community Council on Aging in La Plata County. Joe had a vast knowledge and authority that he loved to share.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Vicky; children: Thomas (Jennifer) Mozgai, Dawn (Michael) Fitzgerald and Wendy (Charles) Hoffmann; grandchildren: Sean, Carly, Lindsey, Samantha and Christina; 4 step-grandchildren; 3 great-granddaughters: Darci May, Jordyn, and Aniyah; brothers: Frank and Barry; and many friends and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church or Pine River Senior Center.
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 23, 2019