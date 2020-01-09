|
Joseph Beck Matthews, III died unexpectedly of natural causes on January 1, 2020 at his home in Durango, Colorado.
Joe was born to Julia Jones Matthews and John Alexander Matthews on January 28, 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up in Abilene, attending Abilene public schools through 9th grade. Joe was a 1962 graduate of The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. He attended Stanford University then later enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps as a reservist. After his honorable discharge, Joe resumed his education at the University of Texas, Texas Tech and the Colorado School of Mines, eventually becoming a hard rock geologist.
Joe's interests were varied and wide. He was an accomplished Flamenco guitarist, a miner, a rancher, a farmer, a real estate developer, and a builder of steam engines. He was a natural scholar and somewhat a nomad, never living in one place for very long. He had a wonderful sense of humor.
In recent years, Joe's interests turned to philanthropy. He created a foundation to assist adults with intellectual disabilities, provide educational scholarships, and specially adapted homes for disabled U.S. veterans. His foundation expanded its focus toward clean drinking water and healthcare in the developing nations of Southeast Asia and Africa.
Joe is survived by his son, Staff Sergeant William Matthews, his father, John Matthews, his siblings Julia Matthews Wilkinson, John A. Matthews, Jr., Kade Matthews, their spouses and children and his close friend, Sarah Comerford. He was predeceased by his mother, Julia Jones Matthews and his brother, William Watt Matthews.
Funeral and burial arrangements will be private.
Memorials may be made to SIGN Fracture Care International, 415 Hills Street, Suite B, Richland, Washington, 99354, or The Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd. Suite 102, Oceanside, California 92057. Joseph Beck Matthews
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 9, 2020