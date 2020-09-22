1/1
Joseph Albert Lambrecht
Joseph Albert Lambrecht, 77, died on September 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona following a brief illness. He led a life filled with service from his public career as director of job training programs throughout Colorado to his ever-present church and community volunteering. He had a lifelong passion and curiosity for learning and sharing ideas with others. He was an avid reader and researcher, deeply spiritual, and always challenging himself for new adventures and travel. He brought his family from Denver to Ignacio to raise the children in the country. They were treasured years of rich culture and friendships.

He is survived by his wife, Bethany, his love and travel partner for 32 years; sons Chris (Ann), Matt (Rachael), and Paul Kirsten) Lambrecht, daughter Gretchen (Shawn) Brett, step-sons Brady and Damon Darnell, and a bouquet of grandchildren that brought great joy and fun to his life.

A celebration of Joe's life is planned for Saturday, September 26. For further information contact: Dayspring United Methodist Church, Tempe, AZ https://www.dayspring-umc.org

Published in The Durango Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
