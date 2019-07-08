Joseph "Joey" Aidan Sandrey, 20 years old, died on June 21, 2019 in Newton, Massachusetts.



A Celebration of Joey's life will be on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 5:00 pm until Dusk at Eagle Park in Bayfield, Colorado. A community barbecue/potluck is planned and it is our hope that you will come and break bread with us as we move forward through this time of heartbreak by celebrating the gifts we received for knowing this beautiful young man.



Joey was born in Durango, Colorado to Brian and Karin Sandrey on November 20, 1998. He graduated from Bayfield High School and went on to attend college in California and Massachusetts. Joey was following his dream of attending college to become a nuero-surgeon, but had just recently mentioned a passion for political science.



Joey always had a smile and a hug for anyone he met. His infectious smile was a light to us all. While growing up in Bayfield Colorado, Joey participated in marching band, jazz band, select choir, Friends of Rachel (FOR Club), student council, as well as being on the BHS cross country team for 6 years. Joey lettered in Band, Cross Country and Academics while in high school.



Joey is preceded in death by his father, Brian M Sandrey and his paternal grandparents, Joseph & Frances Sandrey.



Joey is survived by his mother Karin & Carl Rhodes, his brothers and sister David & Erin Pozzi, Ian Sandrey, Drake Rhodes, Suzie Rhodes and Jake Sandrey, and his maternal grandparents, David Miller & Toni Miller, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Any donations may be made in Joey's name to Joey's last fundraising request on Facebook to the "Be Frank Foundation" at 231 S Clover #4, Bayfield, CO 81122 or to the "Friends of the Pine River Library" PO Box 227, Bayfield, CO 81122, a place of sanctuary for Joey. Please also consider supporting the Friends of Rachel (FOR) club at your local high school. Published in The Durango Herald on July 8, 2019