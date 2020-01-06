Home

Jose Phillip Gallegos, Jr., 31, of Fruita, Colorado, died 12/30/2019, Grand Junction, Born 10/13/1988. A service will be held at 6 p.m. for the Rosary, Sunday 1/5/2020 and 10 a.m. for the Mass, Monday, 1/6/2020 at St. Peter St. Rosa Catholic Church, Arboles, CO. He is survived by his dad, Jose Phillip Gallegos, Sr., and mother Kristi Gallegos; sister: Autumn Gallegos; brother: Joshua Gallegos; two nieces: Jayla and Evalyn Gallegos; grandparents: Kenneth and Croudine Guffey; and numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Donations may be made to Children's Hospital or any Humane Society. Jose Phillip Gallegos, Jr.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
