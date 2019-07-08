Home

Jordan Kelly Obituary
Jordan Kelly passed away quietly in his Durango apartment on July 3, 2019, at the early age of 28. His smile and quick wit will be missed dearly by his family and loved ones. He was the firstborn son of Darlis Jean Burris of Durango and Jeff Kelly of Plano, TX. They celebrated his birth in Michigan in 1991, as he was the first of four children. He later graduated with his BS in Economics from SMU in Dallas, TX and worked locally at the Glacier Country Club. He is survived by his parents Darlis and Jeff, and three brothers Colin, Ryan and Austin Kelly.

Jordan enjoyed reading and learning. He avidly watched the History Channel and could quote his historical facts with confidence and ease. He loved the mountains, snowboarding, working out for his physical enjoyment, at home he enjoyed partaking and preparing a good meal.

A celebration of Jordan's life will be held at the River Church 860 Plymouth Drive, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Adaptive Sports Assoc. or the Manna Soup Kitchen - Culinary Program.
Published in The Durango Herald on July 8, 2019
