Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Miller Middle School Auditorium
2608 Junction Street
Durango, CO
Jordan Christopher Tucson Medina

Jordan Christopher Tucson Medina Obituary
Jordan fell asleep in death, with his family by his side, on October 23, 2019. Jordan spent many months at Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver, where he battled lymphoma in 2015 and leukemia in 2019.

Jordan was born August 9, 2007 in Durango to Clinton and Kalynn Medina. He was a 7th grader at Escalante Middle School.

Jordan brought joy and light into the lives of his family and everyone he met. His smile and laugh could brighten the darkest day. Jordan was happiest when he was building Legos, coloring with fancy colored pencils, playing Uno and doing puzzles with his family and friends. Jordan had a passion for serving and helping others. Jordan dedicated his life as a Jehovah's Witness and displayed that strong love for God through his door-to-door ministry. He desired to share the Bible with people.

Jordan had a large community of friends and family that loved him deeply. He will be missed greatly by his parents, Clinton and Kalynn of Durango, sisters Jayla and Jazmyn, as well as grandparents, great-grandparents, uncles, aunts and many cousins.

A Memorial Service will he held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Miller Middle School Auditorium, 2608 Junction Street, Durango, Colorado. Please visit JW.org to learn more about the Bible's message.
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
