Jonathan Caesar Lupia passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was 69 years old. He fought a brave and difficult battle with pancreatic cancer but was able to peacefully pass away surrounded by family.



Jon was born May 29, 1951, to Achy and Carol Lupia. His father was a Captain in the Navy. Being from a military family, Jon had the opportunity to live in various East and West Coast cities. The family also enjoyed an unforgettable experience living on base in Sasebo, Japan. He attended the University of Louisville and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce. As a senior, Jon spent a semester abroad in Wroxton, England, where he met his future bride and lifelong companion, Peeb. They were married August 12, 1972 in Des Moines, IA. The "apple of his eye", Courtney, was born into the family on Feb. 1, 1983.



Jon, Peeb and Courtney moved to Durango in 1994 and never looked back. The family enjoyed countless adventures as they explored traveling around our beautiful state and country as well as exciting destinations abroad.



Jon loved to cook for his family and friends. They will never forget his constant mission to craft the perfect pizza. He was an avid golfer and world traveler. He enjoyed getting lost in planning perfect travel itineraries. He was a World War II history enthusiast and ardent Louisville sports fan. He adored his beloved dogs.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peeb; daughter and son-in-law: Courtney and Marc; grandchildren: Theo, Liam, and Emma; siblings: Christie and Bruce Gescheider, David and Denise Lupia, and Carol Em and Scott Smith; sister-in-law; Annie Hinkle and many extended family members and wonderful friends.



Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Mercy or the Pancreatic Action Network.



