|
|
John William Dalton passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver, Colorado. He was born April 19, 1947 to Michael and Evelyn Rose Cozzi. When he was six, John and his younger sister, Dianne, were adopted by Richard and Elizabeth Dalton. The Daltons were an Air Force family and lived where Richard was stationed in Colorado Springs, North Dakota, New York, the Netherlands, and France.
John graduated from Toul High School in France in 1965. He earned degrees from Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Colorado College in Colorado Springs, and a Juris Doctorate from CU Boulder where he was president of his third-year law school class. John met Linda (Post) who, for 44 years he lovingly referred to as "his bride", while at Mesa College. They married in 1978.
John practiced law in Colorado for 44 years. He opened his law practice in Durango in 1975, moved the practice to Buena Vista in 1989, and continued to serve clients there until his retirement earlier this year.
John enjoyed golfing where he made several enduring friendships. He was an avid reader and relentlessly studied history. He was fond of being outdoors and especially liked doing seasonal projects at his farm in Ignacio, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his sister, Dianne (Norman) Gutzmer of Grand Prairie, Texas; sisters-in-law Ann Hawthorne, Reva (Sonny) Terrell, Vera (David) Terrell; nieces, Joanna Gutzmer, Brett Terrell, Angelina Terrell, Frances Terrell, Kate Hawthorne and nephews Keith Terrell and David (Melissa) Gutzmer. He is further survived by grandnephew, Klive Terrell and grandnieces Grace Rooks, Madison Gutzmer, and Melody Gutzmer.
John's astute observations, generosity, evenhandedness, and wit continue to be deeply admired. A celebration of John's life will be held in June 2020 in Buena Vista. Details will be shared on the website HoranCares.com and via Facebook. John was an organ donor. Our heartfelt thanks go to the staff at Animas Surgical Hospital, the intensive care and cardiac staff members at Mercy Medical Center in Durango and at St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver. John William Dalton
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 23, 2019