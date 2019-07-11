John (Jack) G. Wieting, 71, passed away peacefully on July 7th in Durango, CO. John was born December 21, 1947 to John H. Wieting and Ruth (Viereck) Wieting in Lakehurst, NJ. He graduated from East Greenwich High School in Rhode Island in 1966 and from Iowa Wesleyan University in 1971. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Marine Corps. He served 4 years of active duty and continued service to his country in the Reserves and retired as a Lt. Colonel. John was a career educator - he was a high school history teacher, basketball coach and high school basketball referee. He loved basketball! He loved any sport that involved a ball! John retired to Durango 14 years ago and pursued his other passions of cycling and skiing. A perfect day would be a century ride over a couple of mountain passes. He was a lifetime learner and a lifetime outdoor enthusiast. He lived an active life and will be greatly missed by family and friends.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Mercy (Durango) or Durango Devo. John (Jack) Wieting Published in The Durango Herald on July 11, 2019