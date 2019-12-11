|
John Wade Ten Eyck born November 26, 1921 in Denver, Colorado to Wade Ten Eyck and Allene Johnson passed away peacefully on November 10th 2019. Second of four boys. John graduated from Denver High School in 1938. He then went to Colorado A&M for 2 years. John went to work for AT&T as a lineman, to pay for his share of the ranch that he and 3 buddies bought in N.W. Colorado. A year later the US was attacked at Pearl Harbor and John came home and joined the Marines. He reported to Camp Pendleton, California in December, 1941 and took part in 3 tough, major battles during World War II. He served with distinction and received a ribbon of commendation. After the war John went back to work for AT&T, constructing long distance phone lines in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. A few years later, he transferred to Bell Telephone and was located in Durango, where he worked until he retired from Mountain Bell after 35 years.
John married Verna Jarvis gaining three step children; Jan, Carl and Jimmy. They had one child together, Kim in 1968.
John was a well-liked and respected longtime Durango area rancher and quarter horse owner. He saw good success racing his horse Durango Man. John owned an 80 acre ranch on the Florida River which had a much enjoyed pond that in winter was used for ice skating by family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his mother Allene and father Wade, His brothers Tom and Jim, Step children Jan and Jimmy and ex-wife Verna.
John is survived by his daughter Kim Ten Eyck, his brother Bob Ten Eyck, Step-son Carl Heintze as well as 4 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren. He leaves behind many friends and family who loved and adored him.
A private memorial has been held. Please consider donating to the local Humane Society or the Spring Creek Horse Rescue in John's name. John Wade Ten Eyck
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 11, 2019