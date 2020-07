Or Copy this URL to Share

John Richard "Dick" Bemenderfer, 88, of Bayfield, died 4/22/2020, surrounded by family, Born 1/21/1932. A service will be held at 1-3 p.m. July 11, 2020 at Durango Cowboy Church, 1867 Highway 172, Durango, CO 81303. Please come to honor Dick at a celebration of his life. We will be enjoying pie, cookies and coffee, as we all share our favorite memories of him.



