|
|
Dr. John Michael ""Mike"" McCanlies, 85, died March 1, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He was born September 30, 1934 in Overton, Texas to Elroy and Ida McCanlies of Austin, TX. He attended high school in Jourdanton, Texas. He attended college at University of Texas in Austin, Texas, receiving his Dental degree specializing in orthodontics in 1958. He started his first Orthodontic practice in Farmington, NM in 1960.
Mike married Louise Melton on December 23, 1962 in Farmington, NM. After moving to Durango in 1968, he continued his orthodontic practice, which he sold upon retirement in 1996.
Mike loved Durango and all it had to offer. His passions and hobbies included fishing, skiing, biking, hiking and spending time with friends and family.
Mike is survived by his sister, Linda Sykes (her husband Norman and 1 niece and 3 nephews) of Houston, TX; his wife Louise McCanlies of Austin, TX; son Mike McCanlies Jr. (his wife Laura and daughter Alex) of Austin; TX; his daughter Monica Gaskamp (her husband Robert and daughter Sierra) of Casper, WY; his daughter Erin McCanlies (her husband Fred Frasch and son Sam Frasch) of Morgantown, WV; and son Mick McCanlies (his wife Karen) of Temple, TX.
Memorial contributions can be made to 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL.17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 3, 2020