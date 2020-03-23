|
John H. Timm, 60, of Durango, CO, died 2/23/2020, Durango, surrounded by family, Born 11/1/1959. A service will be held at 6pm on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at (pls call Fun Center for location 970-259-1070). The service will be a Celebration of John's Life; all who knew and loved him are welcome. John loved the outdoors and the freedom of riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his daughter: Mallory (Ben) Nettleton; Siblings: Judie (Kent) Wilson and Jay Timm; nieces and nephews: Tristen, Jason, Nolan, Colin, Levi and Layla. He was preceded by his parents, Jerry and Janet Timm.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 23, 2020