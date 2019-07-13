Joe G. Santisteven passed away at his home in Ignacio, CO on July 11, 2019. Joe was born to Benerita Manzanares & Manuel Santisteven Sr. on January 31, 1934 in Ignacio, CO. He graduated from Ignacio High School and attended Fort Lewis College, where he earned a Bachelors degree in History & Spanish. He served in the United States Army from 1957 - 1958, and was station in Germany. He also volunteered as an ambulance driver for many years for Ignacio EMS. Joe worked for the Southern Ute Tribe-SUCAP, as a Manager of Peaceful Spirit until his retirement.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Matilda Cloud Santisteven; son Charles Santisteven; step-son Joe Frost; step-daughter Audrey Frost; and brother Manuel Santisteven Jr.



He is survived by his daughter Karen (Dan) Gilbert; step-son Glen (Bernice) Frost; sister Elsie (Joe) Fernandez; brother Tony (Mary) Santisteven; his grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.



A funeral service will be held at Hood Mortuary on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Ignacio West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Los Pinos Fire Protection District. Joe G. Santisteven Published in The Durango Herald on July 13, 2019