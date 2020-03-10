|
|
Joan was born Joan Hagenbuch on January 6, 1935 in Nazareth, PA to George and Mildred Hagenbuch. She passed away peacefully at her home on February 28, 2020. She was 85 years old.
Joan was married to Karl F. Zeller (deceased) in 1952 and is survived by their four children, Karl, Heidi, Chris, and Eric. The family moved to a remote region of Wyoming to work at a ranger station and then on to Meeker and Minturn, Colorado before finally settling in Durango. She was an elementary teacher, taught piano and started a cub scout group. In Durango she worked as a physician's assistant and later as a realtor. After she retired Joan moved to Bayfield, CO and wrote a biography of her wilderness experience, titled "Journey of a Wild Beginning".
She divorced her husband Karl and married Keith Duncan who died in 1994. Joan is survived by her children, her brother, Jessie and granddaughter, Kaeti.
Joan loved her family and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10 AM at the Summit Church, 2917 Aspen Dr, Durango. Reception to follow.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 10, 2020