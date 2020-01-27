|
Jo Ann Roseberry, 84, of Hesperus, Colorado, died 1/27/2020, at Junction Creek Rehabilitation Center, Born 11/18/1935. Service will be held at a later date. She worked alongside her husband Don, as a partner in Roseberry Plumbing and Heating for 35 years. Jo could tell you how to fix a faucet over the phone. She was a very skilled seamstress and even made dolls for every one of her granddaughters.
Jo is survived by: her daughters, Gail (Terry) Cartwright, Donna Roseberry; her sons, Gary (Karen) and Terry (Sherrie) Roseberry; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Don Roseberry.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 27, 2020