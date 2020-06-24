Jeremy Cuthair
Jeremy John Cuthair passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was 43 years old.

Jeremy was born July 19, 1976 to Larry Floyd Cuthair and Evelyn Gay Shelton in Durango, CO. He was a member of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. Jeremy loved his people and his culture. He became the Catman for Southern Ute Bear Dance. Jeremy was known for having the biggest heart and loved to socialize with everyone he came into contact with. He adored his dogs and everyone else's. Jeremy would feed and let all dogs on his lap, even when the owners objected! He will forever be remembered for his love of house music especially, ATB and Tiesto. Jeremy loved Disneyland so much, he wanted to live there.

He is survived by his wife Kara, daughter Ivy, and grandson Tuku; his parents Larry and Evelyn; siblings: Julie, Floyd, Sidona, Abby, Frankie, Joy, and KJ; many extended family members and Jeremy's beloved dogs: Yoda, Beethoven, Harley Quinn, Thor, Britney, and Yes CHUGGLES!

A visitation will be held Monday 6/29/2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Hood Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 6/30/2020 at 10:00 am at Southern Ute Memorial Park, with burial to follow at Ouray Memorial Cemetery. Guests are encouraged to continue social distance, but may attend at their own discretion.

Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
