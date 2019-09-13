Home

Jeffery Craig Long, 57, of Hesperus, Colorado, died 9/11/2019, at his home, Born 9/21/1961. A service will be held at 11am on Tues. 9/17/2019 at Pope John Paul II, Pagosa Springs (Memorial Mass). Visitation will be MONDAY 9/16/2019 from 11am-1pm at Hood Mortuary Chapel, Durango with burial to follow in Pagosa Springs at Hilltop (approximately 3pm).
Adoring husband, loving and devoted father and the best Papa a grandson could ever ask for. He is survived by his wife, Monica; daughters: Amber (Fred) Feirn, Ashli (Frank) Stuckman, and Aubre (Travis) Martinez; grandchildren: Jace, Degan, Kingston, Levi and Zaiden.
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
